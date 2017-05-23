All American Week 100 Soccer 2nd Day

A Paratrooper assigned to 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division (right), protects the ball at the corner flag from an opposing player from the 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 82nd Abn. Div., during an All American Week 100 soccer match at Towle Stadium, Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. During All American Week 100, Paratroopers from throughout the Division competed in softball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, combatives, boxing, a best squad competition, a combat fitness test and the Little Group of Paratroopers competition for bragging rights and a shot at “Best Battalion.” All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being members of the All American Division. This year’s All American Week theme is, “Celebrating a Century of Service!” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor)

