    All American Week 100 Soccer 2nd Day [Image 8 of 8]

    All American Week 100 Soccer 2nd Day

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    A British Paratrooper assigned to the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division’s Signal Regiment takes a shot at goal during an All American Week 100 soccer match at Towle Stadium, Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. During All American Week 100, Paratroopers from throughout the Division competed in softball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, combatives, boxing, a best squad competition, a combat fitness test and the Little Group of Paratroopers competition for bragging rights and a shot at “Best Battalion.” All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being members of the All American Division. This year’s All American Week theme is, “Celebrating a Century of Service!” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 15:55
    Photo ID: 3414246
    VIRIN: 170523-A-TN552-0120
    Resolution: 5340x3560
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week 100 Soccer 2nd Day [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    Football
    Soccer
    Division
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    All American
    Centennial
    Century
    All The Way
    All American Week
    AAW100

