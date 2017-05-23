All American Week 100 Soccer 2nd Day

British Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division’s Signal Regiment and from the 216th Parachute Signal Squadron fight to gain ball possession during an All American Week 100 soccer match at Towle Stadium, Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. During All American Week 100, Paratroopers from throughout the Division competed in softball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, combatives, boxing, a best squad competition, a combat fitness test and the Little Group of Paratroopers competition for bragging rights and a shot at “Best Battalion.” All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being members of the All American Division. This year’s All American Week theme is, “Celebrating a Century of Service!” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor)

