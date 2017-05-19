(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    428th FS celebrates 8 years at MHAFB [Image 1 of 3]

    428th FS celebrates 8 years at MHAFB

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Mountain Home Mayor Rich Sykes participates in a game during the eighth anniversary of the Peace Carvin V, May 19, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Participants wore pirate costumes to show their 428th Fighter Squadron pride. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:46
    Photo ID: 3410566
    VIRIN: 170519-F-SZ127-033
    Resolution: 6641x4062
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 428th FS celebrates 8 years at MHAFB [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Buccaneers
    RSAF

