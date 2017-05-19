A cake is cut after the unveiling of a new 428th Fighter Squadron mascot, May 19th, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Each year, the Buccaneers introduce a new mascot as part of a pirate themed anneiverssary celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott/Released)
This work, 428th FS celebrates 8 years at MHAFB [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
