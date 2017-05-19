Children play a game during the eighth anniversary of the Peace Carvin V, May 19, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The event included dinner, a slideshow and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 18:46
|Photo ID:
|3410565
|VIRIN:
|170519-F-SZ127-101
|Resolution:
|7105x4607
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 428th FS celebrates 8 years at MHAFB [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT