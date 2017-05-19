Children play a game during the eighth anniversary of the Peace Carvin V, May 19, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The event included dinner, a slideshow and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:46 Photo ID: 3410565 VIRIN: 170519-F-SZ127-101 Resolution: 7105x4607 Size: 2.94 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 428th FS celebrates 8 years at MHAFB [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.