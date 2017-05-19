(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    428th FS celebrates 8 years at MHAFB [Image 2 of 3]

    428th FS celebrates 8 years at MHAFB

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Children play a game during the eighth anniversary of the Peace Carvin V, May 19, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The event included dinner, a slideshow and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 428th FS celebrates 8 years at MHAFB [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Buccaneers
    RSAF

