Greek paratroopers with 1st Paratrooper Commando Brigade, Greek Army demonstrate and help teach how to insert a nasopharyngeal airway with Sky Soldiers from B Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, May 19, 2017 in Camp Rentina, Greece as a part of Exercise Bayonet Minotaur 2017. A nasopharyngeal airway is a tube that is designed to be inserted into the nasal passageway to secure an open airway. Bayonet-Minotaur is a bilateral training exercise between U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Greek Armed Forces, focused on enhancing NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.21.2017 06:00 Photo ID: 3406673 VIRIN: 170519-A-XK954-004 Resolution: 4912x6289 Size: 1.63 MB Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Training between Sky Soldiers and Greek Army [Image 1 of 51], by SSG Philip Steiner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.