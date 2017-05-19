(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Reaction to target and team movement with Greek Army Bayonet Minotaur

    Reaction to target and team movement with Greek Army Bayonet Minotaur

    GREECE

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Steiner 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Greek paratroopers with 1st Paratrooper Commando Brigade, Greek Army train and facilitate the execution of short range marksmanship and reaction to target training with Sky Soldiers from B Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, May 19, 2017 in Camp Rentina, Greece as a part of Exercise Bayonet Minotaur 2017. Bayonet-Minotaur is a bilateral training exercise between U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Greek Armed Forces, focused on enhancing NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 06:00
    Photo ID: 3406654
    VIRIN: 170519-A-XK954-014
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reaction to target and team movement with Greek Army Bayonet Minotaur [Image 1 of 51], by SSG Philip Steiner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

