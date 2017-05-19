Demolitions training between Sky Soldiers and Greek Army

Greek paratroopers with 1st Paratrooper Commando Brigade, Greek Army instruct Sky Soldiers from B Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, how to prep C-4 explosives using detonation cord and a blasting cap during demolitions training, May 19, 2017 in Camp Rentina, Greece as a part of Exercise Bayonet Minotaur 2017. Bayonet-Minotaur is a bilateral training exercise between U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Greek Armed Forces, focused on enhancing NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills.

