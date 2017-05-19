Greek paratroopers with 1st Paratrooper Commando Brigade, Greek Army train and facilitate the execution of short range marksmanship and reaction to target training with Sky Soldiers from B Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, May 19, 2017 in Camp Rentina, Greece as a part of Exercise Bayonet Minotaur 2017. Bayonet-Minotaur is a bilateral training exercise between U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Greek Armed Forces, focused on enhancing NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 06:00
This work, Reaction to target and team movement with Greek Army Bayonet Minotaur [Image 1 of 51], by SSG Philip Steiner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
