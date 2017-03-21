(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCENT team augments base construction [Image 3 of 7]

    AFCENT team augments base construction

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.21.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    Staff Sgt. Dustin Brooks, 577th Expeditionary Prime Beef Squadron structures craftsman, installs canvas onto a 4k dome at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, March 21, 2017. Brooks was part of a team, which forward deployed to assist the 407th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron with erecting large structures on base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 05:49
    Photo ID: 3243946
    VIRIN: 170321-F-NI989-026
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT team augments base construction [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFCENT team augments base construction

    USCENTCOM
    COALITION
    407th AEG
    USAFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    ISIS
    ISIL
    INHERENT RESOLVE
    CJTF-OIR
    IRAQ STABILITY

