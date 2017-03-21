Staff Sgt. Ryan Mendenhall, 577th Expeditionary Prime Beef Squadron electrical systems specialist, increases the tension on a pulley to raise the arch of a 4K dome at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, March 21, 2017. Mendenhall was part of a team, which forward deployed to assist the 407th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron with erecting large structures on base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2017 05:48
|Photo ID:
|3243937
|VIRIN:
|170321-F-NI989-006
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFCENT team augments base construction [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AFCENT team augments base construction
