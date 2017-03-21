Airmen assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and 577th Expeditionary Prime Beef Squadron install canvas on a new 4k dome at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, March 21, 2017. The new structure will provide 4,000 square feet of covered area to maintain vehicles operating in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2017 05:48
|Photo ID:
|3243939
|VIRIN:
|170321-F-NI989-008
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFCENT team augments base construction [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AFCENT team augments base construction
