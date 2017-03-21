AFCENT team augments base construction

Airmen assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and 577th Expeditionary Prime Beef Squadron install canvas on a new 4k dome at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, March 21, 2017. The new structure will provide 4,000 square feet of covered area to maintain vehicles operating in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

