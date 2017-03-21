Staff Sgt. Dustin Brooks, 577th Expeditionary Prime Beef Squadron structures craftsman, uses a pry bar to raise an arch on a 4k dome while installing its canvas covering at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, March 21, 2017. Brooks was part of a team, which forward deployed to assist the 407th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron with erecting large structures on base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2017 05:48
|Photo ID:
|3243942
|VIRIN:
|170321-F-NI989-025
|Resolution:
|2681x4016
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFCENT team augments base construction [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AFCENT team augments base construction
LEAVE A COMMENT