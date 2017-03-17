170317-N-KJ380-040



ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 17, 2017) Lt. j.g. Anthony Madrid runs on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo Greene III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.21.2017 04:15 Photo ID: 3243843 VIRIN: 170317-N-KJ380-040 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 998.93 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 10], by PO3 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.