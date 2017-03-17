170317-N-IE397-030



ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 17, 2017) Hull Technician Fireman Apprentice Kaleb Harris, from Klamath Falls, Ore., welds a stanchion in the welding shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Michaels)

Date Posted: 03.21.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 10], by PO3 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.