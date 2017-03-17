170317-N-KJ380-019
ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 17, 2017) Information System Technician 3rd Class Joseph Welsh runs on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo Greene III)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2017 04:15
|Photo ID:
|3243841
|VIRIN:
|170317-N-KJ380-019
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|771.33 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 10], by PO3 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT