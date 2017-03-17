(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 2 of 10]

    Dwight D. Eisenhower

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anderson W Branch 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    170317-N-KJ380-019

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 17, 2017) Information System Technician 3rd Class Joseph Welsh runs on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo Greene III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 04:15
    Photo ID: 3243841
    VIRIN: 170317-N-KJ380-019
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 771.33 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 10], by PO3 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Navy
    CVN 69
    Ike
    Sailor
    USS Dwight D.Eisenhower

