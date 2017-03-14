(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    170314-N-ZY039-028
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 14, 2017) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Christine Stickler practices pipe patching during an engineering training exercise aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58). Laboon is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class J. R. DiNiro/ Released)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 00:03
    Photo ID: 3243576
    VIRIN: 170314-N-ZY039-028
    Resolution: 4282x2855
    Size: 918.99 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laboon is deployed with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170315-N-ME988-072
    170317-N-WV703-095

    TAGS

    guided-missile destroyer
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    deployment
    Laboon
    cvn77
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    DDG58
    "GHWB

