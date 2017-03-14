Laboon is deployed with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility

170314-N-ZY039-020



U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Mar. 14, 2017) -Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Christine Stickler practices pipe patching during an engineering training exercise aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58). Laboon is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class J. R. DiNiro/ Released)

