170317-N-WV703-095

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 17, 2017) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Eric P. Freitas, from Haverhill, Mass., stands watch as the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) gets underway for routine operations in the South China Sea. Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing U.S. 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

