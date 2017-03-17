(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170317-N-WV703-095 [Image 6 of 6]

    170317-N-WV703-095

    SINGAPORE

    03.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170317-N-WV703-080
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 17, 2017) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Eric P. Freitas, from Haverhill, Mass., stands watch as the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) gets underway for routine operations in the South China Sea. Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing U.S. 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 00:00
    VIRIN: 170317-N-WV703-095
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170317-N-WV703-095 [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170317-N-WV703-095

