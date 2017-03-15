170315-N-ME988-072
SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 15, 2017) Hospitalman Justin A. Bogden, right, and Hospitalman Rory B. Cotter, help clean Agioi Apostoloi Beach during a community relations event during a port visit for the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)
03.15.2017
|03.21.2017 00:02
|3243570
|170315-N-ME988-072
|5568x3712
|1.13 MB
SOUDA BAY, GR
|0
|0
|0
