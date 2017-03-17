Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Dalen Evans, from Pensacola, Florida, maneuvers a small aluminum craft towards the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Evans used the boat to transit to the port side of the ship to conduct restoration work on the anchor. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:38 Photo ID: 3243480 VIRIN: 170317-N-II672-484 Resolution: 2200x1571 Size: 908.36 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Hometown: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dalen Evans Maneuvers a Small Aluminum Craft [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.