Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Dalen Evans, from Pensacola, Florida, maneuvers a small aluminum craft towards the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Evans used the boat to transit to the port side of the ship to conduct restoration work on the anchor. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)
Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
This work, Dalen Evans Maneuvers a Small Aluminum Craft [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
