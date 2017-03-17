(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dalen Evans Maneuvers a Small Aluminum Craft [Image 1 of 4]

    Dalen Evans Maneuvers a Small Aluminum Craft

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Dalen Evans, from Pensacola, Florida, maneuvers a small aluminum craft towards the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Evans used the boat to transit to the port side of the ship to conduct restoration work on the anchor. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:38
    Photo ID: 3243480
    VIRIN: 170317-N-II672-484
    Resolution: 2200x1571
    Size: 908.36 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dalen Evans Maneuvers a Small Aluminum Craft [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

