    Harrison Croxford Uses a Pneumatic Grinder to Remove Rust [Image 3 of 4]

    Harrison Croxford Uses a Pneumatic Grinder to Remove Rust

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Harrison Croxford, from Danbury, Connecticut, uses a pneumatic grinder to remove rust from the port anchor of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:38
    Photo ID: 3243476
    VIRIN: 170317-N-II672-233
    Resolution: 2200x1572
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: DANBURY, CT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Yokosuka
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Darian Thomas
    Harrison Croxford

