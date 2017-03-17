Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Harrison Croxford, from Danbury, Connecticut, uses a pneumatic grinder to remove rust from the port anchor of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 21:38
|Photo ID:
|3243476
|VIRIN:
|170317-N-II672-233
|Resolution:
|2200x1572
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|DANBURY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Harrison Croxford Uses a Pneumatic Grinder to Remove Rust [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT