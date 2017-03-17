Eugene Graeber, from San Antonio, uses a pneumatic grinder to remove rust from the port anchor of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler D. John/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:38 Photo ID: 3243477 VIRIN: 170317-N-II672-311 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.18 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eugene Graeber Uses a Pneumatic Grinder to Remove Rust [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.