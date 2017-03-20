Senior Airman Jeremy Yee, 502nd Comptroller Squadron relocations supervisor, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and Senior Airman David Un, 52nd Comptroller Squadron, maintenance group budget analyst, Golden Valley, Minnesota, counts simulated foreign currency during Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 20, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The exercise provides a world-class level of instruction, incorporating the most recent OCS doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures. OCSJX-17 provides OCS practical training to prepare the participants for planned or potential deployments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

Date Taken: 03.20.2017
Location: EL PASO, TX, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.