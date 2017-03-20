Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

Master Sgt. Mary Anne Reyes, flight chief of financial analysis from the 18th Comptroller Squadron, Kadena AFB, Japan, explains the denominations of currency available to Senior Airman. Az Pasion, financial services technician from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, during Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 20, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. OCSJX-17 brings service members and civilians together from all branches of the Department of Defense and across the total force spectrum, as well as coalition partner nations and agencies from outside the DOD. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

