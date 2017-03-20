(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 3 of 3]

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency

    Senior Airman Derek Berry, 355th Contracting Squadron contracting administrator, construction flight, Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, greets Capt. Louson Ramos, branch chief of National Reconnaissance Office, Virginia, during Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 20, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Berry, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a role player acting as a representative from the local Chamber of Commerce, welcoming the exercise participants. This year, the exercise consists of two phases. Participants begin with a week dedicated to academics, followed by a week of OCS-scenario execution. During the second phase, the participants have an opportunity to test their new knowledge and apply the lessons learned. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 19:52
    Photo ID: 3243359
    VIRIN: 170320-F-OL185-2024
    Resolution: 4032x2684
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017
    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017
    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat
    Fort Bliss
    Fighter
    Joint Exercise
    expeditionary
    Contracting
    Military
    Air Force
    Equipment
    Army
    War
    Training
    Britain
    AFPAA
    OCSJX
    Contracting Exercise
    OCSJX17
    Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm
    Chad Chisiholm

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT