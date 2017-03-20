Senior Airman Derek Berry, 355th Contracting Squadron contracting administrator, construction flight, Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, greets Capt. Louson Ramos, branch chief of National Reconnaissance Office, Virginia, during Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 20, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Berry, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a role player acting as a representative from the local Chamber of Commerce, welcoming the exercise participants. This year, the exercise consists of two phases. Participants begin with a week dedicated to academics, followed by a week of OCS-scenario execution. During the second phase, the participants have an opportunity to test their new knowledge and apply the lessons learned. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 19:52 Photo ID: 3243359 VIRIN: 170320-F-OL185-2024 Resolution: 4032x2684 Size: 7.89 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.