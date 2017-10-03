170310-N-OO032-200 SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 10, 2017) Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Aaron Cornish, a Shawnee, Kansas, native and instructor, trains Corporals Course students on non-commissioned officer sword presentation and handling, facilitated by Marine Corps Security Force Battalion-Bangor. The Corporals Course builds the “skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders using realistic problem-based situations that a Marine corporal will encounter,” according to the Marine Corps University. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 16:42
|Photo ID:
|3243096
|VIRIN:
|170310-N-OO032-200
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SHAWNEE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Corporal Course graduates Sailor alongside Marines
LEAVE A COMMENT