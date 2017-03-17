170317-N-OO032-459 SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 17, 2017) Marine Corps Security Force Battalion-Bangor Command Sgt. Maj. David McKinley (left) congratulates Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Tyrell Durge, an Antrim, New Hampshire, native stationed with Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific, with a handshake and certificate upon graduating Corporals Course, facilitated by the battalion. The Corporals Course builds the “skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders using realistic problem-based situations that a Marine corporal will encounter,” according to the Marine Corps University. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 16:42 Photo ID: 3243099 VIRIN: 170317-N-OO032-459 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.13 MB Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.