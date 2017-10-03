MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates

170310-N-OO032-107 SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 10, 2017) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Tyrell Durge, an Antrim, New Hampshire, native stationed with Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific, serves as detail leader during Corporals Course marching training, facilitated by Marine Corps Security Force Battalion-Bangor. The Corporals Course builds the “skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders using realistic problem-based situations that a Marine corporal will encounter,” according to the Marine Corps University. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/Released)

