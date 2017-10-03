(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates [Image 4 of 6]

    MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170310-N-OO032-107 SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 10, 2017) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Tyrell Durge, an Antrim, New Hampshire, native stationed with Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific, serves as detail leader during Corporals Course marching training, facilitated by Marine Corps Security Force Battalion-Bangor. The Corporals Course builds the “skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders using realistic problem-based situations that a Marine corporal will encounter,” according to the Marine Corps University. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 16:42
    Photo ID: 3243095
    VIRIN: 170310-N-OO032-107
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Hometown: ANTRIM, NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates
    MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates
    MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates
    MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates
    MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates
    MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corporal Course graduates Sailor alongside Marines

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    CNRNW
    MCSFBn
    SWFPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT