170310-N-OO032-047 SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 10, 2017) Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Aaron Cornish, a Shawnee, Kansas, native and instructor, trains Corporals Course students on non-commissioned officer sword presentation and handling, facilitated by Marine Corps Security Force Battalion-Bangor. The Corporals Course builds the “skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders using realistic problem-based situations that a Marine corporal will encounter,” according to the Marine Corps University. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/Released)

Date Taken: 03.10.2017
Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US
Hometown: SHAWNEE, KS, US
This work, MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.