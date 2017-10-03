(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates [Image 5 of 6]

    MCSFBn-Bangor Corporals Course graduates

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170310-N-OO032-047 SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 10, 2017) Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Aaron Cornish, a Shawnee, Kansas, native and instructor, trains Corporals Course students on non-commissioned officer sword presentation and handling, facilitated by Marine Corps Security Force Battalion-Bangor. The Corporals Course builds the “skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders using realistic problem-based situations that a Marine corporal will encounter,” according to the Marine Corps University. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/Released)

    Corporal Course graduates Sailor alongside Marines

    USMC
    Marines
    CNRNW
    MCSFBn
    SWFPAC

