Col. DeAnna Burt, 50th Space Wing commander, talks with local leaders about the future of the base at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, March 1, 2017. The State of the Base event included two briefings, a question and answer session and a windshield tour. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Sara Bishop)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US This work, Schriever hosts State of the Base, by TSgt Sara Bishop, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.