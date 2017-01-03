Col. DeAnna Burt, 50th Space Wing commander, answers questions from local leaders about the future of the base during the bi-annual State of the Base event at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, March 1, 2017. The event helps base leaders and local decision-makers work together to bolster partnerships and improve relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Sara Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 11:18
|Photo ID:
|3242172
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-MA881-001
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, State of the Base [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Sara Bishop, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Schriever hosts State of the Base
LEAVE A COMMENT