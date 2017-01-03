(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Schriever hosts State of the Base [Image 2 of 3]

    Schriever hosts State of the Base

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sara Bishop 

    50th Space Wing

    Col. Traci Kueker-Murphy, 310th Space Wing commander, briefs State of the Base attendees about the 310th Space Wing Reserve unit. Kueker-Murphy spoke about the relationship reservists have with the community and other key issues. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Sara Bishop)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 11:18
    VIRIN: 170301-F-MA881-002
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever hosts State of the Base [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Sara Bishop, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

