Col. Traci Kueker-Murphy, 310th Space Wing commander, briefs State of the Base attendees about the 310th Space Wing Reserve unit. Kueker-Murphy spoke about the relationship reservists have with the community and other key issues. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Sara Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 11:18
|Photo ID:
|3242173
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-MA881-002
|Resolution:
|2528x1714
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Schriever hosts State of the Base [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Sara Bishop, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Schriever hosts State of the Base
