Portuguese trainers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, instruct Iraqi security forces as they practice bounding and engaging targets at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 14, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 07:48
|Photo ID:
|3241606
|VIRIN:
|170314-A-LD787-029
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ISF checkpoint training [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT