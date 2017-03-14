Portuguese trainers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve observe as Iraqi security forces conduct a vehicle inspection during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 14, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 07:51
|Photo ID:
|3241600
|VIRIN:
|170314-A-LD787-006
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ISF checkpoint training [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
