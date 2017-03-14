ISF checkpoint training

Portuguese trainers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve observe as Iraqi security forces conduct a vehicle inspection during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 14, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

