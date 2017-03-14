Portuguese trainers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, instruct Iraqi security forces as they practice clearing rooms during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 14, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 07:49 Photo ID: 3241603 VIRIN: 170314-A-LD787-013 Resolution: 5512x3549 Size: 1.4 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ISF checkpoint training [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.