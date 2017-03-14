(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ISF checkpoint training [Image 3 of 5]

    ISF checkpoint training

    BESMAYA, IRAQ

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Portuguese trainers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, instruct Iraqi security forces as they practice clearing rooms during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, March 14, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 07:49
    Photo ID: 3241603
    VIRIN: 170314-A-LD787-013
    Resolution: 5512x3549
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: BESMAYA, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISF checkpoint training [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ISF checkpoint training
    ISF checkpoint training
    ISF checkpoint training
    ISF checkpoint training
    ISF checkpoint training

