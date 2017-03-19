ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 19, 2017) – The color guard prepares to present the colors in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a Friends and Family Day Cruise. Iwo Jima Sailors hosted 852 friends and family members during the cruise, which served as an opportunity to experience life underway aboard a Navy ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 21:56
|Photo ID:
|3241183
|VIRIN:
|170319-N-ZB097-0300
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1013.29 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
This work, 170319-N-ZB097-0300 [Image 1 of 34], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
