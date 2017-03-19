170319-N-ZB097-0089

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 19, 2017) – Sailors’ friends and family take in the sights from the flight deck during a Friends and Family Day Cruise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Sailors hosted 852 friends and family members during the cruise, which served as an opportunity to experience life underway aboard a Navy ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)

