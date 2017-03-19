(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170319-N-ZB097-0108 [Image 9 of 34]

    170319-N-ZB097-0108

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 19, 2017) – Sailors’ friends and family play basketball on the flight deck during a Friends and Family Day Cruise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Sailors hosted 852 friends and family members during the cruise, which served as an opportunity to experience life underway aboard a Navy ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 21:58
    Photo ID: 3241179
    VIRIN: 170319-N-ZB097-0108
    Resolution: 5443x3301
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170319-N-ZB097-0108 [Image 1 of 34], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    America
    Friends and Family
    Florida
    Navy
    Mayport
    Sailors
    Amphibious
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7

