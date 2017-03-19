170319-N-ZB097-0144

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 19, 2017) – Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) students take in the sights on the flight deck aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a Friends and Family Day Cruise. Iwo Jima Sailors hosted 852 friends and family members during the cruise, which served as an opportunity to experience life underway aboard a Navy ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)

