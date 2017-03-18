Trainers and trainees go over lessons learned at the Joint Requiring Activities Cell at Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 13, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. OCSJX-17 brings together service members and civilians from all branches of the DOD and across the total force spectrum, as well as coalition partner nations and agencies from outside the DOD. OCS is the process of planning for and obtaining supplies, services, and construction from commercial sources in support of joint operations. OCSJX-17 provides OCS practical training to prepare the participants for planned or potential deployments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 17:00
|Photo ID:
|3240927
|VIRIN:
|170312-F-OL185-2035
|Resolution:
|3212x2135
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
