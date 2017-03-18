Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

1st Lt. Timothy Palmer, logistics readiness officer, 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Beale AFB, California, uses the Contingency Acquisition Support Model to prepare for future scenarios at the Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 13, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. OCS is the process of planning for and obtaining supplies, services, and construction from commercial sources in support of joint operations. OCS is essential for maximizing the effects of the resources spent in support of operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

