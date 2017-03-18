Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

Capt. Christopher Royal, simulation and operations officer, J4, MacDill AFB, Florida, and Master Sgt. Shella Duque, asset management section chief, 27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron, Cannon AFB, New Mexico, work together using the Contingency Acquisition Support Model at the Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 13, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. This year, the eighth iteration, the exercise consists of two phases. Participants begin with a week dedicated to academics followed by a week of OCS-scenario execution. During the second phase the participants an opportunity to test their new knowledge and apply the lessons-learned. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

