U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Celestino, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit instrument and flight control systems journeyman, reviews training orders while performing maintenance on a KC-135R March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maintainers constantly check and use their training orders to properly maintain aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 14:00
|Photo ID:
|3240657
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-ZC102-2018
|Resolution:
|5438x3833
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Up to speed: 909th AMU ensures KC-135 indicators are ready [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
