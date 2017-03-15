(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Up to speed: 909th AMU ensures KC-135 indicators are ready

    Up to speed: 909th AMU ensures KC-135 indicators are ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Celestino, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit instrument and flight control systems journeyman, sets up equipment to perform maintainance on a KC-135R March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maintenance Airmen use assorted sets of tools to ensure the mission capability of their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 14:00
    Photo ID: 3240655
    VIRIN: 170315-F-ZC102-2009
    Resolution: 5607x3728
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Up to speed: 909th AMU ensures KC-135 indicators are ready [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

