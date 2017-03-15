U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Celestino, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit instrument and flight control systems journeyman, turns on a TTU-205J test set to perform pitot-static tests for the KC-135R March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Pito-static tests allows maintainers to simulate diagnostic readings for jets in the air on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 14:00
|Photo ID:
|3240656
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-ZC102-2014
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Up to speed: 909th AMU ensures KC-135 indicators are ready [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
