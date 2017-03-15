Up to speed: 909th AMU ensures KC-135 indicators are ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Celestino, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit instrument and flight control systems journeyman, turns on a TTU-205J test set to perform pitot-static tests for the KC-135R March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Pito-static tests allows maintainers to simulate diagnostic readings for jets in the air on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

