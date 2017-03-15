Up to speed: 909th AMU ensures KC-135 indicators are ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Celestino, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit instrument and flight control systems journeyman, removes and replaces a digital speed indicator from the dashboard of a KC-135R March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maintainers from the 909th AMU ensure that the KC-135Rs in their care are operational and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

