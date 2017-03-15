(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Up to speed: 909th AMU ensures KC-135 indicators are ready [Image 5 of 5]

    Up to speed: 909th AMU ensures KC-135 indicators are ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Celestino, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit instrument and flight control systems journeyman, removes and replaces a digital speed indicator from the dashboard of a KC-135R March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maintainers from the 909th AMU ensure that the KC-135Rs in their care are operational and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 13:59
    Photo ID: 3240652
    VIRIN: 170315-F-ZC102-2000
    Resolution: 5632x3768
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Up to speed: 909th AMU ensures KC-135 indicators are ready [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Omari Bernard

