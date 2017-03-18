Army Reserve breaks new ground on JBMDL Army Reserve Center

The U.S. Army Reserve marked another milestone in helping its Soldiers remain a trained and ready part of the Total Force by breaking ground March 18 on a new Army Reserve Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Pictured from left are: Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command; U.S. Representative Tom MacArthur, representing New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District; Mr. Robert J. Maguire, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for New Jersey; Col. Frederick D. Thaden, commander of JBMDL; Mr. Richard Locklear from the office of U.S. Senator Bob Menendez; and Navy Captain Christopher Bergen, commander of Naval Support Activity Lakehurst and deputy commander of JBMDL.

