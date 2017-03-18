Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony March 18 for a new Army Reserve Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The $20 million, state-of-the-art facility will offer the latest in training and administrative resources to include classrooms, a learning center, a library and a weapons simulator. The 87,000-square-foot training center is scheduled to be home to approximately 600 Army Reserve Soldiers in 15 units and detachments currently occupying a dozen base facilities.
This work, Army Reserve breaks new ground on JBMDL Army Reserve Center [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
