Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony March 18 for a new Army Reserve Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The $20 million, state-of-the-art facility will offer the latest in training and administrative resources to include classrooms, a learning center, a library and a weapons simulator. The 87,000-square-foot training center is scheduled to be home to approximately 600 Army Reserve Soldiers in 15 units and detachments currently occupying a dozen base facilities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.19.2017 09:58 Photo ID: 3240548 VIRIN: 170318-A-VX676-013 Resolution: 3616x2758 Size: 6.43 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve breaks new ground on JBMDL Army Reserve Center [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.